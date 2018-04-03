TODAY'S PAPER
How do Mets fans feels about Wednesday’s Facebook broadcast?

Mets fans at Citi Field on Opening Day.

Mets fans at Citi Field on Opening Day. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Mets’ game against the Phillies on Wednesday will make history as MLB’s first digital-only broadcast of a regular-season game.

The game slated for 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Citi Field will air exclusively on Facebook Watch in the United States.

Newsday asked Mets fans on Twitter and Facebook how they feel about the Facebook-only broadcast. Here’s what they had to say.

This is the first of nine games in April and May that will air exclusively on Facebook. The following Facebook-only broadcast will be of the game between the Brewers and Cardinals next Wednesday.

