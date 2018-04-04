TODAY'S PAPER
Reaction from Mets-Phillies Facebook exclusive game

Mets employees push water off the rain tarp

Mets employees push water off the rain tarp during a weather delay before a game between the Mets and Phillies at Citi Field on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Mets and Phillies will have to wait a little longer to make history as MLB’s first-ever game broadcast exclusively on Facebook as the scheduled 1:10 p.m. start has been delayed by rain.

While the game won’t air live on television, SNY will show a replay at 8 p.m.

Follow along as Newsday sports media writer Neil Best tweets reaction from the Facebook-only live broadcast.

Weigh in on Twitter to have your take featured above.

