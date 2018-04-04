The Mets and Phillies will have to wait a little longer to make history as MLB’s first-ever game broadcast exclusively on Facebook as the scheduled 1:10 p.m. start has been delayed by rain.

While the game won’t air live on television, SNY will show a replay at 8 p.m.

