PHILADELPHIA — The Mets had to wait four extra days for their first game of the season. They’ll have to wait at least one more for their first win.

For all that is different about these Mets, their new era began with the major themes from the final years of their previous one: Jacob deGrom absolutely dominating, the bullpen absolutely not, the lineup providing him a modicum of support and the defense not helping when it matters most.

Those narratives collided in a 5-3 disaster of a loss to the Phillies, the feel-good vibes of Opening Day dissipating with the eighth-inning lead.

Francisco Lindor’s first hit with the Mets, a two-out single in the ninth, brought the potential tying run to the plate. After Michael Conforto’s RBI single, Pete Alonso flied out to the wall in rightfield, ending the game.

The bullpen culprits this time: Righthander Trevor May and Lefthander Aaron Loup, the Mets’ only major-league additions to a bullpen that has been bad for years.

With the Mets up by two, manager Luis Rojas tasked May with the eighth inning for his Mets debut. He retired one of his four batters and left the bases loaded before yielding to Loup, a lefthander, whose first assignment was Bryce Harper.

Loup hit Harper with a pitch, forcing in a run. J.T. Realmuto — the catcher the Mets passed on signing in favor of James McCann this offseason — tied it with an RBI single to left. When Alec Bohm sent a grounder to third, Luis Guillorme, having just entered the game as a defensive replacement, threw wide to home, allowing two runs to score, granting the Phillies their first lead of the night. Didi Gregorius capped the five-run inning with a sacrifice fly.

That ruined what had been a very good night for deGrom. In addition to going 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, deGrom finished six scoreless innings on just 77 pitches, well short of the 100-pitch limit prescribed for him by Rojas before the game. His fastball averaged 99.1 mph. He retired his final nine batters, struck out seven, walked two and scattered three hits.

This was a special kind of cruising for deGrom, too. Through four innings, he threw 50 fastballs out of 56 pitches, an unusually high percentage. It was as if baseball wasn’t hard enough for him, so he upped the difficulty level on his own, just to see if he could do it without his secondary pitches.

That changed it a bit in the later innings — he mixed in a few more sliders, but nothing else — and the results stayed the same: zeroes on the scoreboard, deGrom’s oft-stated preference.

Naturally, the Mets created answers to all sort of trivia questions related to new ownership.

The first batter of the Cohen era? Pillar, who was the leadoff hitter in place of Brandon Nimmo because the Mets faced a lefthanded pitcher, Matt Moore (two runs, 3 1/3 innings).

The first baserunner? Nimmo, who was dropped to eighth and walked.

The first hit? DeGrom, a bouncer back to Moore, mishandled and ruled a single.

The first RBI? New catcher James McCann.

And … the first blown save? Loup.

So it goes.

"I'm not going to predict the World Series out of the gate," Cohen said before the game. "What I do think is we're competitive and I do believe we're going to make the playoffs. And once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen, right? So, I'm pretty optimistic. The team looks good to me and I think the fans are really going to enjoy this team."