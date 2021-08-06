PHILADELPHIA — Ninety-one days later, the Mets no longer are in first place.

That run began May 8, when they moved into a tie atop the NL East. It ended Friday night, when they lost to the Phillies, 4-2, to drop to second, a half-game behind the victors.

With more than eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the standings are but a snapshot. They carry no weight of finality and indeed could be flipped back Saturday (and flipped again Sunday). But falling from first was nonetheless a watershed moment for a club that had its chance — for months — to run away with the division and responded instead with mediocrity.

Manager Luis Rojas was adamant Friday afternoon that he did not want the Mets (56-53) to think about the standings, because that would distract from the immediate task at hand. The task at hand was playing the Phillies (57-53).

"It’s just not healthy I think for what we want to accomplish in tonight's game," he said. "There's no room for that thought process on a day-to-day basis. I think there's only room for the game. And I've been consistently saying that since day one and I'm going to stay firm thinking of that. We can't think of the standings and where we are, and what we're losing and what we're gaining when we're ready to play a major-league game. So that's where I stand."

The game changed in two at-bats by the starting pitchers, facing each other.

Marcus Stroman (7-11) batted against Kyle Gibson with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth, the game tied. But he struck out looking at three consecutive pitches. The inning ended one pitch later, when Brandon Nimmo grounded into a double play.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gibson stepped to the plate with a runner on third and one out. He grounded a single through the left side of the infield to put the Phillies ahead, the first RBI of his career (nine seasons and 27 at-bats).

Bryce Harper added a two-run home run against Edwin Diaz, freshly returned from a two-day paternity leave, in the eighth. Jean Segura was on first base after singling on a ground ball right at third baseman Jonathan Villar, who bobbled it. Javier Baez added his career-high 20th error later in the inning, but it didn’t affect the score.

Gibson, a righthander acquired by the Phillies before the trade deadline, held the Mets to one run in six innings. They went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven men on base against him. The run came on Dominic Smith’s two-out single in the third.

In four other innings, the Mets put the leadoff batter on base but failed to bring him home. That included the fourth, when Gibson needed just four pitches to escape the bases-loaded, no-out jam.

"How about a little positive energy for this weekend?" owner Steve Cohen tweeted just before first pitch. "I’m feeling the offense is going to get it going."

Stroman finished five innings having allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

The first run came on Didi Gregorius’ second-inning homer, a blast into the second deck in rightfield. The Phillies added another when Brad Miller led off with an unusual triple — a skyscraping fly ball that deflected hard off the wall in rightfield, just out of the reach of a leaping Michael Conforto, and rolled most of the way back toward the infield, where second baseman Jeff McNeil picked it up. Miller scored on Gibson’s single.

Rojas lifted Stroman at 91 pitches in favor of lefthander Aaron Loup for the sixth, when two of the Phillies’ three guaranteed hitters were lefthanded. Loup allowed a hit to one batter and hit another with a pitch but did not give up a run.