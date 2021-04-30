PHILADELPHIA — The benches and bullpens cleared during a late-inning dustup between Dominic Smith and Jose Alvarado, owner Steve Cohen tweeted a health update about a player, and the Mets lost to the Phillies, 2-1, after allowing both runs on a dropped third strike that could have ended the inning Friday.

Just another day in Mets land.

Mixed in was another poor offensive effort from the Mets, who finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

The latest tallies of offensive futility: The Mets have scored one run in their past 25 inning (since Tuesday) and two runs in their past 30 innings (since Sunday).

"At least Twitter is making me laugh on a tough night so far," Cohen tweeted during the seventh inning.

The benches-clearing excitement came in the eighth,after Alvarado struck out Smith to end the inning with the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Alvarado started yelling in the direction of Smith, who was walking toward the Mets’ dugout but turned to pursue Alvarado.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied, but the umpires quickly restored order. That seemed to be a continuation of Smith and Alvarado yelling at each other at Citi Field earlier in April.

It almost happened again in the bottom of the eighth, when Mets reliever Miguel Castro threw inside twice to Rhys Hoskins, who walked. Castro seemed to follow Hoskins toward first base as they yelled at each other.

Hoskins made a diving stop on Francisco Lindor’s grounder to end the game.

Marcus Stroman allowed two runs (both unearned) in five innings. His outing ended after just 64 pitches because of a tight hamstring.

That update came via Cohen, who tweeted it directly to a fan, who had suggested Cohen fire manager Luis Rojas for pulling Stroman.

The only two runs against Stroman scored on a freak play in the second inning. He had one runner on base with two outs, the bottom of the order due up. Andrew Knapp, a light-hitting backup catcher, singled. No. 8 batter Odubel Herrera — 0-for-12 on the season after not playing last year — drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for the pitcher, Chase Anderson.

Stroman struck out Anderson for a would-be third out, but catcher James McCann didn’t catch the pitch, a splitter to his glove side. Ruled a passed ball, it ricocheted off the left leg of plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, allowing two runs to score.

Overall, though, Stroman pitched well, even in the abbreviated outing. He had a season-high eight strikeouts (one walk) and allowed three hits. His ERA is down to 1.84.

Anderson contributed his best start of the season, yielding one run in five innings-plus. That dropped his ERA from 6.48 to 5.40.

The Mets finally broke through — with their first run in 22 innings — in the sixth inning, when Pete Alonso led off with a first-pitch single to start a brief rally. That ended Anderson’s night. Smith had the streak-snapper, an RBI single off lefthander JoJo Romero. McCann quashed the rally with a double-play ground ball to third base.

The Mets did all that against a weakened Phillies team missing manager Joe Girardi, who was attending his daughter’s college graduation and is expected back Saturday, and four starting position players: Bryce Harper (sore wrist), J.T. Realmuto (sore hand), Didi Gregorius (on the COVID injured list for precautionary reasons) and Jean Segura (on the regular injured list with a strained right quad).