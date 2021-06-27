The first two plays of Sunday’s series finale between the Mets and the Phillies were two of the most exciting of the game. Philadelphia’s Odubel Herrera hit Marcus Stroman’s second pitch for a sinking liner to rightfield that Michael Conforto dove to snare. J.T. Realmuto drove the righthander’s fifth pitch into centerfield where Kevin Pillar laid out for a diving grab.

The Citi Field crowd of 25,488 was instantly electrified. Little did these spectators know that those hard-hit outs would be a bad omen for Stroman.

The Patchogue-Medford High product lasted just three innings and former Met Zack Wheeler tormented his former teammates over seven scoreless innings as the Phillies prevailed 4-2 and earned a split in the four-game series. The Mets defense also was substandard, making a pair of errors that led to unearned runs in the second and third innings as Philadelphia built a 4-0 lead.

Stroman was pitching for the first time since he left Tuesday’s game against Atlanta after one inning with discomfort in his left hip. On Sunday, he gave up four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts, but was uncharacteristically inefficient. He needed 24, 23 and 23 pitches to get through those three innings.

Until this week, Stroman (6-6) had been one of the Mets truly reliable performers; in 11 of his 15 starts before Sunday he’d pitched at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer.

The Mets looked poised to be in position to turn the screws and tighten up the game in the fifth inning with Philadelphia up 4-0, before some seemingly odd decision-making left them coming up empty.

Billy McKinney led off with a single to center and Pillar followed with a four-pitch walk. After a Luis Guillorme line out, Mets manager Luis Rojas opted to let reliever Cory Oswalt come to bat in the ninth hole with Dom Smith among others available to pinch hit. Oswalt put down a perfect sacrifice to get the two baserunners into scoring position, but they were stranded there when Jeff McNeil hit an inning-ending fly out.

The Mets, who had seven hits, didn’t get on the board until the eighth inning.

Francisco Lindor laced a one-out double to leftfield and Pete Alonso drove him in with a single through the middle. Alonso ended up marooned on first when Philadelphia set-up man Jose Alvarado settled down and struck out Michael Conforto and James McCann to end the inning.

In the ninth, Kevin Pillar hit a one-out solo homer off reliever Archie Bradley before Luis Guillorme and pinch hitter Patrick Mazeika both grounded out to end the game.

Wheeler (6-4) scattered four hits and two walks across his seven innings and recorded eight strikeouts. The righthander made six starts in June and went 2-2 with a 1.45 ERA in them, striking out 38 in 31 1/3 innings.

After the two great defensive plays in the first inning, Stroman gave up a hit and a walk before getting an inning-ending strikeout of Travis Jankowski. In the second, he issued a one-out walk and a single before Wheeler came to bat.

Wheeler sacrificed, but McNeil dropped Stroman’s throw while covering first base to load the bases. Herrera’s sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

In the third, Philadelphia scored three runs. The first came on a run-scoring groundout by Alec Bohm after a Jankowski sacrifice put two runners in scoring position. The second scored on a Nick Maton double to leftfield. The third came when Luis Guillorme gloved Ronald Torreyes’ infield hit and threw the ball past Alonso at first for an error.