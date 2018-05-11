PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit the ball hard all night, but it didn’t count for anything until the end — when it mattered most.

Conforto’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth, followed immediately by Devin Mesoraco’s solo shot, lifted the Mets to a 3-1 comeback win Friday night against the Phillies.

Entrenched in a deep slump, Conforto showed signs earlier that he was close to emerging from his unproductive stretch. His sharp line drive — 107.7 mph off the bat — in the fourth was caught in left-centerfield. Before his home run, Conforto hooked one just foul in right, a shot that would have put the Mets on top had it been a few feet to the left.

Conforto straightened it out two pitches later pitch against Phillies closer Hector Neris, whose next pitch Mesoraco sent to left for a no-doubter, his first hit as a Met.

Mesoraco’s team was 0-20 in games he played in before Friday night. “I was aware,” he said. “People kept bringing it up to me.”

The two home-run swings turned things around for the Mets, who have struggled offensively this month. In eight out of 10 May contests, they have scored three or fewer runs. Only one of their starters Friday has an average above .250: Asdrubal Cabrera, who remains the only Met consistently producing, including a 2-for-3 night this time.

Righthander Jake Arrieta, the onetime Cy Young Award winner who signed with Philadelphia in March, cruised through 7 1⁄3 innings, allowing five hits and two walks. Outings like that have been the norm for him this year, with a 2.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, and it’s why the Phillies are paying him $75 million through 2020.

The Mets had their chances — not many, but they existed — including the seventh. Conforto walked, but Mesoraco grounded into a double play. Jose Reyes followed with a single, his first pinch-hit in 11 tries this year, but was picked off first to end the inning. That left Dominic Smith, making his first major-league appearance of the year, standing in the batter’s box with a bat in his hand, the Phillies running off the field. Smith received credit for one game played, but zero plate appearances.

Lefthander Steven Matz’s five innings of one-run ball was a master class in tightrope walking. He scattered five hits, four walks and a hit batsman, stranding multiple runners in three innings.

That included the fifth, when he helped the Phillies load the bases by walking two — including Arrieta — and plunking Rhys Hoskins with a pitch. He fell behind Carlos Santana, 3-and-0, before working back to a full count and inducing a groundout to shortstop.

Philadelphia went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base against Matz, who lowered his ERA to 3.86. The only run against him came in the first, when Odubel Herrera took an 0-and-1 curveball that didn’t curve and planted it in the rightfield seats for a home run.

Yoenis Cespedes came out of the game in the eighth inning as Juan Lagares (pinch-hit flyout) moved to the outfield. There was no indication of an injury, but Cespedes continues to deal with a right quadriceps issue that caused him to miss Wednesday’s game.

“We need his bat in the lineup,” manager Mickey Callaway said Friday afternoon. “He’s more than willing to go out there and play probably at 85 percent right now, which is the way it needs to be. I think running a ball down in the gap or legging out a double or triple could be a little difficult for him. But at this time, we feel that’s necessary for the offensive side of things.”

Infielder Luis Guillorme made his major-league debut, pinch-running for Wilmer Flores in the ninth.

Callaway said of the win: “We haven’t had that jubilation feeling in a long time.”