Oh, where to begin.

In another wild evening for the Mets on Saturday night, tensions ran high in the bottom of the fifth inning, resulting in the ejections of Todd Frazier and Mickey Callaway by home plate umpire Tripp Gibson.

Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta plunked Frazier with an up-and-in changeup, but Frazier didn’t jog to first quietly. Instead, he slammed his bat to the ground near home plate and mouthed off to Arrieta. Gibson and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto escorted Frazier toward first base.

Gibson then appeared to warn both benches. Frazier continued jawing, prompting his ejection. Arrieta had beaned Pete Alonso with the second pitch of the game, but neither appeared intentional.

Benches didn’t clear, but the door to the bullpen in right-centerfield opened with players at the ready.

After the dust settled, Dominic Smith, who restrained Frazier after he was ejected, doubled down the rightfield line, moving pinch-runner Adeiny Hechavarria to third base.

The next batter, Amed Rosario, was also hit by a changeup. Arrieta was not ejected, though, even after the warning — and that got Callaway fuming.

The Mets manager stormed from the top step of the dugout and unleashed choice words for Gibson, who wasted no time ejecting him. Callaway stuck around a few minutes, likely arguing about the reasoning behind issuing a warning that wasn’t enforced not five minutes later.

It’s the sixth time in his managerial career — and fourth this season — that Callaway has been ejected.

With the bases loaded, Tomas Nido split the right-centerfield gap for a bases-clearing double that gave the Mets a 6-4 lead and chased Arrieta from the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Robert Gsellman hit Jean Segura with a 96-mph sinker on a 1-and-1 count. He was not ejected, but he was replaced by Steven Matz with the lefty-swinging Bryce Harper coming to bat. Segura scored on Realmuto’s single.

In April, Jacob Rhame threw a pair of hard fastballs up near Rhys Hoskins’ head in the ninth inning of an eventual 9-0 Mets win, and the dugouts cleared. No brawl ensued, but both benches were warned.

The next night, Hoskins homered off Rhame in a 6-0 Phillies win and leisurely took his time around the bases. His trip around the bases was clocked at 34.23 seconds, more of a home run crawl than a home run trot. Perhaps the bad blood from the division rivals’ early encounter is still fresh for both teams.

In what has been a dreadful season for the freefalling Mets — a season that added another layer when published reports indicated that general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair during a private meeting with coaches immediately following Friday night’s loss — Callaway’s ejection served as another example of the recent frustrations.

Dysfunction has not been uncommon around Citi Field this season, as the Mets’ promise of grandeur after a flurry of offseason moves has mostly failed to meet the hype.