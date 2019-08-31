The Mets beat the Phillies, 6-3, in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

New York Mets' Wilson Ramos hits a single with one run batted in off of Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jason Vargas during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, is ejected from the game as umpire Joe West escorts him away during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets is congratulated after scoring on a two-run double by Joe Panik #2 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets is congratulated after scoring on a two-run double by Joe Panik #2 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies argues a called third strike and is thrown out of the game by home plate umpire Will Little against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pitcher Jason Vargas #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pitcher Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier gestures after hitting a three-un home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jared Hughes during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier, left, celebrates with J.D. Davis after hitting a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Edgar Garcia during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia.

New York Mets' Michael Conforto hits a double off of Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins runs after hittting a single off New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia.

New York Mets' Amed Rosario makes the throw to first forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a double in the bottom of the third inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.