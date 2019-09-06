TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Phillies

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a three-game series on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Citi Field.

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steven Matz of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano of the Mets singles in the second inning against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steven Matz of the Mets pitches against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano of the Mets completes a third-inning-ending double play after forcing out Bryce Harper of the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Conforto of the Mets follows through on a fourth-inning home run against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Conforto of the Mets follows through on a fourth-inning home run against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steven Matz of the Mets reacts on the mound during the first inning against the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Bryce Harper of the Phillies reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Conforto of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth-inning home run against the Phillies with teammate Robinson Cano at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

First base coach Glenn Sherlock #53 of the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

First base coach Glenn Sherlock of the Mets congratulates Todd Frazier after his third-inning single as Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies looks on at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The hit was Frazier's 1,000th.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Conforto of the Mets celebrates his fourth-inning home run against the Phillies with his teammates at Citi Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Domingo German of the Yankees looks on as German struggles in fourth in Yanks' loss to Red Sox
Islanders left wing Anders Lee sets before a Isles' Lee on new deal: 'Now I can show up and play hockey'
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees follows through on Lennon: Papi comes up big for Sanchez
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws in the outfield Severino looks good in second rehab start
Cannon Kingsley follows through on his serve against LIer Kingsley's junior quarterfinal match postponed
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on the field Jets' D-coordinator ready for 'real' football now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search