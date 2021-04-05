The Mets, after four days of waiting, finally took the field for their first game of the season on Monday, April 5, 2021, against the Phillies in Philadelphia. The Mets' original season-opening series against the Nationals was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Nationals organization.

Jacob deGrom of the Mets throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 5, 2021 in Philadelphia.

Francisco Lindor of the Mets fouls off a pitch in the top of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 5, 2021 in Philadelphia.

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets dives but cannot make the catch on a ball hit by Didi Gregorius f the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 5, 2021 in Philadelphia.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia.

The Mets' James McCann gestures to the sky after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is out at third as Mets leftfielder J.D. Davis makes the tag as third base coach Dusty Wathan watches during the first inning of a game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia.

The Mets' Jacob deGrom follows through on an RBI single during the fourth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia.