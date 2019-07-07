Jay Bruce homers twice as Phillies defeat Mets

The Mets’ disappointing first half came to a merciful end on Sunday with the team at its low water mark for the season.

The Phillies got a pair of home runs from former Met Jay Bruce and led wire-to-wire in a 8-3 decision before 34,247 at Citi Field. The only meaningful highlight for the Mets was rookie Pete Alonso’s 30th home run.

The Mets reach the All-Star Game break at 40-50, the second worst record in the National League. Falling to 10 games under .500 equals their low thus far. And a team that thought itself to be a contender as the season’s start could be facing decisions about trading assets to contenders before the July 31 trading deadline.

The Mets have 18 games before the deadline and would have to go 14-4 to be a .500 team when it comes around.

Zack Wheeler failed to build on a run of three consecutive strong starts by turning in a clunker.

The righthander – who is expected to be sought in trade offers from contenders before the end of the month – put the Mets in a big early hole by allowing four runs in the top of the first and wasn’t able to get an out in the sixth inning before getting lifted. He gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out seven.

He finished the first half 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA.

The Mets didn’t manage a hit against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola through the first five innings. Pete Alonso halted the no-hit bid and the shutout with one out in the sixth when he followed Jeff McNeil reaching on an error with a two-run homer into the bullpens in right centerfield. It made the score 6-2.

It was Alonso’s 30th home run of the season and gave him 68 RBI, which is a record for rookies before an All-Star Game break. His home run total matches what the Yankees’ Aaron Judge had before the break in 2017 when he was AL Rookie of the Year.

Wheeler gave up a Rhys Hoskins run-scoring double, a J.T. Realmuto two-run double and a Jay Bruce RBI single in consecutive at-bats as Phiadelphia went up 4-0 in the first.

He gave up a leadoff walk to Realmuto in the sixth before Bruce followed with a two-run home run to center for a 6-0 lead. Bruce homered over the bullpens off Wilmer Font to lead off the eighth and make it 7-2. Hoskins homered off Font in the ninth to make it 8-2.

Bruce – who was shipped to Seattle during the offseason in the now much-criticized deal for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano – has played seven games against the Mets this season and had four home runs and 10 RBI in them.

Seattle shipped him to Philadelphia in a trade at the start of June and he has 28 RBI in 28 games for the Phillies.

Adeiny Hechavarria hit a solo homer in the ninth for the game’s finally tally.