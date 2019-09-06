It’s easy to imagine all the ways this Mets season is already doomed. There are still three teams in between them and a wild card spot. They lost that disastrous game to the Nationals last week – a psychological gut punch that could very well still sting them in the long run. And the bullpen is…well, the bullpen – something they aptly demonstrated Friday night, when Edwin Diaz blew a save for the seventh time this season.

And yet.

Nights like Friday show that there’s still a hint of a spark in this team, however faint. It was there when Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos gave the Mets an eighth-inning lead that was later squandered. It lived in the ninth inning, when they bounced back and loaded the bases with two outs, sending Alonso to the plate with the winning run on third. And that spark ripped a current through Citi Field when Alonso walked to win the game, 5-4.

The Phillies and Mets are now even in the standings. The Brewers, Diamondbacks and Cubs remain ahead of them. The Mets enterred the night five games behind the Cubs for the second wild card spot.

What’s more, there’s still a sliver of a chance, and this difficult homestand easily could determine whether they’ll have any life in October. After facing the Phillies, the Mets move on to play the tDiamondbacks and Dodgers.

It was a tough road getting there, though.

Diaz allowed a single to Jean Segura and then served up a fat slider in the middle of the plate to J.T. Realmuto, who hit it an awfully long way to left to tie the score take the air out of Citi Field. Diaz has been struggling with his slider all season.

Diaz's ERA shot up to 5.88; he’s allowed 14 homers, all in the ninth inning. According to ESPN stats, that tied Francisco Rodriguez for the most such homers allowed in a season in baseball history. The Mets have allowed 31 ninth-inning homers, the most in MLB history.

In the bottom of the ninth, Juan Lagares singled off Mike Morin with two outs and went to third on J.D. Davis’ pinch-hit single. Gabe Kapler brought in Nick Vincent to face Jeff McNeil, who walked. Alonso came up next.

Todd Frazier walked off Blake Parker to lead off the eighth and was lifted for pinch runner Sam Haggerty, With one out, McNeil walked as well. Parker was relieved by Hector Neris, who gave up Alonso’s go-ahead single. Ramos’ single made it 4-2.

In the third inning, Bryce Harper took a 93-mph ball thrown by Steven Matz to the right wrist, which glanced off his helmet, whipping it off. Harper went down and looked to be in significant pain before taking his base, putting runners on first and second. After Amed Rosario made a strong play in the hole to initiate an inning-ending double play, Harper left the game.

Frazier singled to lead off the bottom of the third – his 1,000th career hit – and was sacrificed to second by Matz. McNeil then hit a sinking line drive to left-center that dropped in for a single and scored Frazier with the game’s opening run.

Michael Conforto, hit his career-high 29th homer in the fourth to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The Phillies cut the deficit in half in the fifth, when Segura and Realmuto hit consecutive doubles. The Phillies tied it in the sixth, when Rhys Hoskins led off with a double and scored on, Maikel Franco’s single.

Matz allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.