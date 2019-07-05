TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Phillies

Print

See photos from the game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Citi Field in Queens. The Phillies won, 7-2.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld waves to fans before throwing
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld throws a ceremonial first pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins slides to score before
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins slides to score before a tag by Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during the seventh inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway takes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets manager Mickey Callaway takes the ball from relief pitcher Edwin Diaz during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the flight of his solo home run to center field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the flight of his solo home run to center field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounds
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounds the bases on his solo home run hit off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounds
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounds the bases on his solo home run hit off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway high fives
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets manager Mickey Callaway high fives Pete Alonso after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

A view of the New York Mets' Jerry
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A view of the New York Mets' Jerry Seinfeld bobblehead giveaway before an MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Wilson Ramos, left, got to catch Jacob deGrom Mets' DeGrom sharp, Diaz not
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees pitches Sabathia will join All-Star festivities in Cleveland
TALLAHASSEE, FL - JANUARY 12: RJ Barrett #5 Friends Barrett, Zion face off in Summer League
The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, driving on Tobias Harris Dinwiddie giddy to have Kyrie, KD on board
Joey Chestnut on his way to eating 71 McNeil on judging Chestnut's win: 'It was kind of gross'
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, rounds the bases Thursday's win showed what Yankees are made of
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search