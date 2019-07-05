Mets vs. Phillies

See photos from the game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Citi Field in Queens. The Phillies won, 7-2.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins slides to score before a tag by Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during the seventh inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway takes the ball from relief pitcher Edwin Diaz during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso watches the flight of his solo home run to center field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounds the bases on his solo home run hit off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway high fives Pete Alonso after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of the game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019.

