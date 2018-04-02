The Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Monday evening at Citi Field has been postponed because of inclement weather, the team announced around 1 p.m. Monday.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, July 9 at 4:10 p.m.

Fans with paid tickets for Monday’s game can exchange them for admission to the July doubleheader or a comparable ticket to any other regular-season home game in 2018, excluding the June 8-10 series, at the Citi Field Ticket Window.

The Mets are 2-1 after taking their season-opening series from the Cardinals at home. They are scheduled to host the Phillies at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, but there is a 60 percent chance of “light” rain in the 7 p.m. hour, according to weather.com.