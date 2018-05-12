PHILADELPHIA — The Mets’ game Saturday against the Phillies was postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Aug. 16, starting at 4:05 p.m.
The Sunday forecast also calls for much rain.
This is the Mets’ third snow/rainout of the year. They had one in Atlanta last month, the game rescheduled as part of a Memorial Day doubleheader. And snow postponed a Phillies-Mets game in New York April 2, a game to be made up July 9 as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
