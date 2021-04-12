Mets-Phillies rained out; doubleheader set for Tuesday

Monday night's Mets-Phillies game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. Eastern, with the second game beginning about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first but no earlier than 7:10 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets for Monday night's game will not be valid for admission to the doubleheader. Fans with tickets and parking passes for Monday automatically will receive a credit in their "My Mets Tickets" account in the amount of the face value of their paid ticket and parking pass.

This is the second straight Mets game impacted by rain. Sunday's game against the Marlins was suspended after nine pitches and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field on Aug. 31. Stroman, who started Sunday's game, will pitch Game 2 of the doubleheader. Taijuan Walker will start Game 1 for the Mets.