SNY to show replay of Mets’ Facebook-only game at 8 p.m.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on after the

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on after the first inning against the Cardinals at Citi Field on Thursday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
SNY will show a replay of Wednesday afternoon’s Phillies-Mets game at 8 p.m. Wednesday, thanks to an arrangement finalized on Tuesday night.

The live account of the game is a Facebook exclusive, the first in a 25-game slate of weekday afternoon games around Major League Baseball that has upset some fans accustomed to having live access to games on television.

They still will not be able to see Noah Syndergaard pitch live on TV, but now they can catch up with what he did on television later in the day.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

