SNY will show a replay of Wednesday afternoon’s Phillies-Mets game at 8 p.m. Wednesday, thanks to an arrangement finalized on Tuesday night.

The live account of the game is a Facebook exclusive, the first in a 25-game slate of weekday afternoon games around Major League Baseball that has upset some fans accustomed to having live access to games on television.

They still will not be able to see Noah Syndergaard pitch live on TV, but now they can catch up with what he did on television later in the day.