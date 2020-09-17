PHILADELPHIA — As the Mets returned to New York late Thursday night for their last homestand of the year, six games against the divisions-leading Braves and Rays, they could promise: Those games will matter.

They ensured that by beating the Phillies, 10-6, to sneak away with a series victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With 10 games left on their schedule, the Mets are 23-27. That is good for 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the last National League wild-card spot — and three games behind the Marlins for second place in the NL East, which also would guarantee a postseason berth.

In facing the Braves and Rays, though, the Mets will be tested. Those teams combine for a .614 winning percentage, as opposed to the Phillies (24-25), who have been toiling around .500.

They won this rollercoaster of a game with a four-run rally in the ninth, highlighted by Brandon Nimmo’s tie-breaking homer and Robinson Cano’s ensuing two-run blast. Edwin Diaz, pitching for a third day in a row, let the would-be tying run reach base, but induced a groundout from Andrew McCutchen to end it.

The Mets’ wins against Philadelphia came in games started by Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo, though they pitched just 3 2/3 innings combined. In the finale, five relievers combined for 7 1/3 shutout innings.

Lugo’s start was brief. He got five outs — and allowed four homers (six runs).

After the Mets jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning, the Phillies erased it and then some, including with back-to-back-to-back long balls from Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius. Jean Segura nearly made it four dingers in a row, but he settled for a triple when his flyball bounced off the rightfield wall.

Lugo managed to get the first two outs of the second inning, but then Harper again teed off, this time with a blast that went off the face of the third deck in rightfield. When Bohm doubled, Gregorius was hit by a pitch and Segura singled hard to center, manager Luis Rojas decided he had seen enough from Lugo, calling on righthander Erasmo Ramirez.

The 10 batted balls against Lugo had an average hit speed of 102.4 mph, which is extremely high.

Behind Lugo, Ramirez and Chasen Shreve each tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings. In three games over the past week, Ramirez — promoted to the majors as a long reliever on Sept. 4 — has eaten 7 1/3 frames without allowing a run, a major bullpen-preservation effort.

The Mets have had a reliever pitch longer than their starter in five of 15 games this month.

Phillies righthander Aaron Nola was something less than his usual dominant self, allowing five earned runs — a season-high — in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked five, his most since March 2019.

Three of those runs came early. Nimmo and Michael Conforto walked to lead off the game. Dominic Smith had an RBI double, Cano a two-run single for the early advantage.

Nola worked into and out of trouble for much of the rest of the night, though Pete Alonso tagged him for a homer in the sixth. His 12th of the year, which leads the Mets.