Two-thirds of the Mets’ season is over. Have they finally found the winning formula?

Seth Lugo as a starter. Andres Gimenez at shortstop. Robinson Chirinos behind the plate.

In Game 40 of a 60-game season, the Mets beat the Phillies on Saturday night at Citi Field, 5-1.

Lugo, in his third start of the season, allowed one run in five innings to become the first Mets starter to earn a victory since David Peterson beat the Nationals on Aug. 13 — a span of 20 games.

Gimenez (2-for-2, walk, sacrifice fly, stolen base) drove in two runs and scored twice and Chirinos had an RBI double in their first day as co-starters at their positions.

The Mets, who began the day two games out of the NL’s final wild-card spot, improved to 18-22.

Lugo, in his longest start of 2020 (81 pitches), gave up a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins, the second batter of the game. He threw scoreless ball for the next 4 2/3 innings. Overall, he allowed four hits, walked two and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

The Mets tied it in the third on an RBI single by Gimenez and took a 2-1 lead later in the inning on an RBI single by Michael Conforto.

Gimenez got a gift RBI in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to second baseman Neil Walker, who baserunner Todd Frazier astutely noticed was backpedaling to catch a pop-up into short rightfield. Bryce Harper, who should have caught the ball coming in, loafed after it, much to Walker’s obvious dismay after the run scored.

Harper was ejected after the next half-inning by first base umpire Roberto Ortiz after arguing a foul-ball call on a ball he hit down the first-base line.

Dom Smith had an RBI groundout in the fifth and Chirinos chipped in with a run-scoring double in the sixth to make it 5-1.

Moving Lugo into the rotation is just one of the in-season tweaks that paid off for the Mets on Saturday.

The days of Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario being everyday players appear to be over. Neither was in the lineup and both are going to have to share their positions going forward.

Manager Luis Rojas, speaking of why Gimenez started at shortstop for the second straight game after Rosario had three hits on Thursday, said: “I always stood behind saying Rosie is our primary shortstop, but that’s what we’re doing now. Just basically giving both a chance . . . right now, we’re basically splitting some time.”

And when asked why Chirinos was getting the nod over Ramos and what that means for the catching position, Rojas said: “We’ll see how it plays out. Having Robinson Chirinos here, that acquisition is definitely going to help us — I’m going to say — to have some more split time in between those two. I said the other day that Ramos was our catcher. Ramos will get his chance. Robinson will get his chance. We’ll see day-by-day how it goes.”

Ramos’ partial benching could be considered a long time coming, especially after the Mets acquired Chirinos from Texas at the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

Ramos, known as an offensive catcher, is batting .228 with two homers, eight RBIs and a .611 OPS. That’s a far cry from his 2019 numbers, when Ramos hit .288 with 14 homers, 73 RBIs and a .768 OPS.

Ramos, 33, has a $10 million contract option with a $1.5 million buyout for 2021.

Chirinos isn’t exactly the catcher of the future. The 36-year-old hit .119 with Texas in 14 games. He, too, has a contract option for 2021 worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

If it’s unclear which direction the Mets will go at catcher next season, their leanings at shortstop for 2021 seem to be coming into focus.

The organization simply adores the heady Gimenez, who turned 22 on Friday. He drew the start on his birthday and again Saturday even though Rosario had gone 3-for-4 on Thursday against the Yankees.