Mets again cannot capitalize

If opportunity knocks, then these Mets have left his knuckles bloodied.

They dropped another winnable game, 4-3, to the Phillies on Friday night, their fourth consecutive loss and seventh in nine games.

They got within a run via an eighth-inning rally against Archie Bradley, punctuated by Kevin Pillar’s two-out RBI double to end a 10-pitch at-bat. But Ian Kennedy entered to strike out James McCann, ending the inning and starting Kennedy’s four-out save.

The final out came from Brandon Nimmo, who flied out to the warning track in left-center.

With 14 games to go, the Mets (72-76) fell to six games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 5 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, who lead the chase for the last NL wild-card spot, pending the outcomes of their late games.

By giving Zack Wheeler (five innings-plus, one run) a difficult enough time that he left the game in the sixth inning, the Mets earned 12 outs against a Philly bullpen that entered the night with a 4.74 ERA, 25th of 30 major-league teams.

The task became more difficult after the Phillies’ insurance runs against Seth Lugo in the seventh and Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia in the eighth.

Matt Vierling had a sacrifice fly against Lugo, scoring Didi Gregorius. Gregorius had an RBI double off Familia, who inherited Hand’s runners-on-the-corners, one-out mess.

Taijuan Walker contributed one of his better starts amid a rough couple of months: five innings, two runs, three hits. He struck out three and walked none. Manager Luis Rojas lifted him after 88 pitches, preferring lefthander Aaron Loup as the top of the Phillies’ order came to bat for the third time.

The Phillies scored a run each in the second and fifth innings.

J.T. Realmuto created the first of those runs, leading off the second by dunking a single into rightfield. He stole second, moved to third on Gregorius’ flyout to left and scored on Freddy Galvis’ sacrifice fly to center.

Brad Miller homered in the fifth, putting Philadelphia back on top several minutes after the Mets tied it up.

The pulling of Walker was perhaps a bit aggressive, but with the Mets’ day off Thursday — and another Monday — Rojas and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner can lean on their high-leverage arms this weekend. And in this instance, it worked out, with Loup tossing a perfect sixth inning on 11 pitches, lowering his ERA to 1.03.

Walker’s outing upped his innings total to 149 2/3, well more than double his total from the previous three seasons, marred by injuries. Rojas said before the game that the Mets have not discussed shutting Walker down a start or two early in the event that the team falls further from postseason contention.

As the Mets’ schedule stands now, Walker is due to pitch twice more.

"We'll see with him outing to outing," Rojas said. "I don't think there's anything bothering him right now because of the amount of innings that he's gotten this season compared to last year and the year before when he didn't have that much work. We haven't really talked about that thoroughly. We're going for this, and Taijuan is a big piece in the puzzle just to keep us in games and what's left for the season."

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the seventh inning by third-base umpire Carlos Torres for arguing a check swing call on Matt Joyce, whom Torres ruled went around on a 1-and-1 fastball above the strike zone. Shaking with anger, Girardi got in Torres’ face for about half a minute. Torres stood there with his arms crossed.