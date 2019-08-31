PHILADELPHIA — For a week, figurative and literal big hits eluded the Mets. So did the wins those kinds of hits often bring.

That ended Friday. A late-inning offensive outburst, highlighted by Amed Rosario’s go-ahead single and Todd Frazier’s pair of home runs, sparked the Mets to an 11-5 win over the Phillies to open a weekend series with potential postseason implications.

“Those are the ones we’ve been missing,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “You kind of get rolling and you see the byproduct of that — we put up 10 more. Great job. They kept on grinding.”

The Mets (68-66) snapped a six-game losing streak and remained five games back of the last National League wild card spot, held by the Cubs. Philadelphia (69-64) is 3 1⁄2 games behind Chicago.

When an Aaron Nola-Zack Wheeler stalemate gave way to a battle of the bullpens, the Mets pounced.

They put up five runs in the eighth against righthanders Mike Morin (designated for assignment by the Twins last month) and Jared Hughes (claimed off waivers from the Reds this month). With the score tied at 1-1, Rosario softly lined a bases-loaded, one-out single off Morin for a pair of runs after receiving advice from Frazier.

“He told me to wait on that pitch and try to hit it up the middle,” Rosario, who did exactly that, said through an interpreter.

Frazier then greeted Hughes with a three-run homer to left.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the ninth against rookie Edgar Garcia (6.68 ERA), the Mets added another five runs — two on Michael Conforto’s homer and the rest on another three-run shot from Frazier. His six RBIs tied a career high.

A commonality of those innings: Pete Alonso, batting second for the first time since the first half, singled to start rallies.

“He’s setting the table now,” Callaway jokingly said of the rookie, who is tied for the NL lead with 42 homers. “Maybe we’ll lead him off and he can hit a bunch of singles.”

Nola, the Phillies’ ace, continued his second-half dominance, limiting the Mets to one run in 6 1⁄3 innings. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and walked two.

The Mets didn’t score until the seventh after a previously cruising Nola let the first two batters reach base, J.D. Davis on a walk and Joe Panik on a single grounded through the right side. Frazier got hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, bringing out Wilson Ramos as a pinch hitter. Ramos tied the score — and extended his hitting streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors — with a single to center. It was the fourth time he came off the bench to extend his streak.

Wheeler allowed one run in six innings, a successful rebound after a trio of bad starts. He scattered seven hits and three walks and struck out four.

Philadelphia broke through in the fifth with an old-fashioned rally: single, sacrifice bunt, single, sacrifice fly. It nearly netted a second run, but on Rhys Hoskins’ single to left, Davis threw out Corey Dickerson at the plate.

“What a throw,” Callaway said. “When he gets the ball in his hand, you’re taking a risk, because he’s going to make a good throw.”

Wheeler’s return to form came at a time when the Mets desperately needed it.

“You think about it before the game,” he said. “Once you get out there, it leaves your head. It’s a big game. Losing six in a row, you gotta get right back on the right track. That’s all I was trying to do tonight.”