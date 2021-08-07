Ninth-inning fireworks too late for Mets in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Welcome to the freefall portion of the Mets’ season, featuring the same, familiar, underperforming offense as all the other portions and now including a significantly regressing rotation.

Those factors collided in another loss to the Phillies, 5-3, on Saturday. The Mets will try to avoid getting swept when they face Zack Wheeler, one of the best pitchers in the National League, on Sunday.

The Mets (56-54) have not had a lead since Wednesday. They’ve lost eight of their past 10 games, 14 of 23 in the second half. They trail first-place Philadelphia (58-53) by 1 1/2 games.

A ninth-inning rally turned a regular loss into an excruciating one. Down 5-0, Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann hit back-to-back-to-back homers off Mauricio Llovera to make it interesting. But Ian Kennedy struck out Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis, each the potential go-ahead run, to end it.

Before that, the Mets had only two hits: Javier Baez’s single on a weak ground ball and Tylor Megill’s double. Megill crumbled late in his start, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The light-hitting, poor-pitching combo is a bad one — and relatively new — for the Mets.

Before the All-Star break, their starting pitchers had a 2.98 ERA, second in the majors behind the Dodgers (2.94). They had the best pitcher in the world in Jacob deGrom, another All-Star in Taijuan Walker, a No. 3 starter having the best year of his career in Marcus Stroman and even a surprise impact rookie in Megill. Their routine excellence allowed the Mets to remain atop the NL East despite scoring minimally.

Since returning from the break, however, the Mets have a 5.42 rotation ERA. That ranks comfortably among the bottom third of teams. DeGrom is out hurt, Walker has looked like a shell of his early-season self and Megill has hit a rough patch.

That rough patch Saturday took the form of fifth-inning homers from Brad Miller (solo shot to open the inning) and Odubel Herrera (three-run blast with two outs). Megill cruised early, not allowing a baserunner until the fourth inning.

After allowing three or fewer runs in each of his first seven starts, Megill has allowed four earned runs in consecutive outings.

Flailing at the plate, the Mets opted for a funky lineup, stacking righthanded hitters against Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez, a lefthanded pitcher who is particularly effective against lefthanded hitters. That meant sitting Dominic Smith (who has crushed lefties this year and last), Jeff McNeil and Conforto.

When McNeil was on the bench Thursday in Miami, manager Luis Rojas said he needed the rest so he could start all three games this weekend. On Saturday, Rojas said the Mets decided they liked the matchup of Villar against Suarez better. McNeil physically is fine, Rojas added.

"Nothing more than matching up against Suarez," Rojas said before the game.

It didn’t really work. Suarez, a reliever until about a week ago, tossed 2 2/3 hitless innings, walking three and striking out four. The Mets did, however, make him throw 61 pitches, his approximate limit, after just eight outs.