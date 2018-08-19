Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsBaseballMets

MLB Little League Classic: Mets vs. Phillies in Williamsport, Pa.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets and the Phillies met in the second annual MLB Little League Classic at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier, second from left,
Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

New York Mets' Todd Frazier, second from left, holds his son Blake as he asks Coventry, Rhode Island players Paulie Manfredo, second from right, and Aiden Wilkins, right, to help him send a message from his phone while taking in a baseball game in International pool play at the Little League World Series tournament at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Seth Lugo of the New York Mets signs
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Seth Lugo of the New York Mets signs autographs for players from Team Mid -Atlantic before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies raises his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies raises his fingers to players from Team Canada before the game against the New York Mets at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Players from Team Mid-Atlantic examine a bat given
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Players from Team Mid-Atlantic examine a bat given to them by Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies gives his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies gives his bat to a player from Team Mid-Atlantic before the game against the New York Mets at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a selfie with a player from Team Europe-Africa before the game against the New York Mets at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

New York Mets' Jose Bautista, left, has a
Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

New York Mets' Jose Bautista, left, has a photo taken with Coeur d'Alene, Idaho's Alexander Currie while taking in a baseball game in International pool play at the Little League World Series tournament at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Ben Bernstein, 7, from Harrisburg, Pa., is handed
Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

Ben Bernstein, 7, from Harrisburg, Pa., is handed by Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn, center, to Rhys Hoskins, to have a photo taken the team's visit to Lamade Stadium during a baseball game between Staten Island and Houston, Texas, in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred talks with
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred talks with Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies before the game against the New York Mets at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

The New York Mets warm up before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

The New York Mets warm up before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

A player from Team Mexico flops down the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

A player from Team Mexico flops down the hat of a teammate after he was given a batting glove by Jose Bautista of the New York Mets before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Players from Team Mid-Atlantic examine a bat to
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Players from Team Mid-Atlantic examine a bat to given to a teammate by Asdrubal Cabrera of the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

Paul Sewald of the New York Mets greets
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell

Paul Sewald of the New York Mets greets Team Mid-Atlantic before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

New York Mets' Jose Bautista, right, visits with
Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

New York Mets' Jose Bautista, right, visits with Little League players while taking in a baseball game in International pool play at the Little League World Series tournament at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa.

