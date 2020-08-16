PHILADELPHIA — The baseball gods laughed at the Mets’ misery Sunday.

As they lost to the Phillies, 6-2, to complete the series sweep, the difference rested in their biggest decision last offseason.

Zack Wheeler held his former team to two runs and six hits in seven innings. The Mets (9-14) made effectively no attempt to retain him when he was a free agent, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has said the club did not feel he was worth the $118 million over six years he got from the Phillies (8-9). Wheeler has a 2.81 ERA in four starts.

Rick Porcello allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings. The Mets signed him for one year and $10 million to help replace Wheeler. He has a 5.76 ERA in five starts.

For most of the afternoon, the righthanders were about even. But Wheeler settled down late, retiring nine of his final 10 batters and needing only 29 pitches to get through his final three innings.

Porcello struggled late, allowing the Phillies three runs in a game-changing sixth inning. Alec Bohm tied the game with a double, drawing a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. On Porcello’s next pitch, Andrew McCutchen launched a go-ahead, no-doubt two-run homer to leftfield.

The Mets broke through against Wheeler in the fourth, when Luis Guillorme snuck a two-run single down the leftfield line. Leftfielder Jay Bruce threw out Wilson Ramos, trying to go from first to third, to end the inning.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Poor Mets defense helped the Phillies to two insurance runs in the seventh inning. J.D. Davis’ throwing error allowed Jean Segura to reach, and Wilson Ramos’ passed ball allowed his pinch runner, Neil Walker, to advance to second. Walker scored when Dominic Smith, charged with an error, couldn’t handle another Davis throw.