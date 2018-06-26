The Mets have had more than had their share of walking off the field in June after a loss.

But Wilmer Flores gave the Mets a walk-off win and a rare June victory with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Mets downed Pittsburgh, 4-3, before a crowd of 24,051 on Tuesday night.

The Mets (32-45) snapped a seven-game losing streak, won for only the second time in their last 16 games at Citi Field.

Michael Conforto led off the 10th with a walk. Todd Frazier then singled to leftfield with no outs. Asdrubal Cabrera, whose earlier bunt attempt was popped up and dropped by catcher Elias Diaz, popped up another attempt that was caught by reliever Steven Brault for the first out.

But Flores, who has six RBIs in the first two games of the series, ripped an 0-and-1 pitch inside the third-base line to score Conforto.

Earlier, Conforto gave the Mets some hope in the bottom of the seventh. The centerfielder smashed a 1-and-1 pitch over the fence in right-centerfield for his 10th home run that tied the score at 3 and got starter Steven Matz off the hook.

The former Ward Melville product, who got a no-decision, did not allow a hit until the fifth inning when David Freese slapped a single past a diving Cabrera in the hole between first and second base.

Matz went seven innings and allowed three runs and six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Her threw 110 pitches, 75 for strikes.

He hit the mid-90s on a few occasions with his fastball on a pleasant June evening in a month in which there hasn’t been many pleasant evenings for the Mets and their fans. Matz still reached 92 miles per hour as he opened the seventh inning.

The one pitch Matz probably wishes he had back in the seventh was a 3-and-2, two-out curveball that Gregory Polanco blasted over the rightfield wall that gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Flores slapped a two-run single that scored Jose Bautista and Cabrera. Flores smacked a pinch-hit, three-run home run on Monday.

Matz, who allowed just one baserunner and struck out five in his first four innings of work, struggled in the fifth when he allowed four straight Pirates to get a hit as Pittsburgh tied the score at 2.

Notes & Quotes. Tempers flared in the top of the eighth when Mets reliever Jeurys Familia took exception to the way the Pirates’ Josh Harrison slid into second base on a potential double-play attempt. Both benches, and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown. In fact, Cabrera -- who was at second base on the attempt -- hugged Harrison and kept the peace. . . . The Mets recalled righthanded reliever Gerson Bautista from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned Luis Guillorme, who committed two errors in Monday’s loss against Pittsburgh, to Las Vegas on Tuesday. Bautista, making his third stint with the Mets, is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA in 4 1/3 innings this season at the big-league level. Guillorme was hitting .172 (10-for-58) with four RBIs in 29 games for the Mets. . . . David Wright took batting practice for the second day in a row. . . . Pirates starter Chad Kuhl was pulled after four innings due to right forearm discomfort. He was examined and treated by the Pittsburgh medical staff.