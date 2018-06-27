Jeurys Familia did not help his trade value Wednesday.

The Mets’ closer, tasked with a routine save chance a night after tossing 28 pitches in 1 2/3 innings, allowed four runs and recorded no outs as the Mets lost to the Pirates, 5-3. Familia’s ERA jumped from 2.41 to 3.48.

Facing only four batters, Familia loaded the bases and walked off the mound to boos from the Citi Field crowd. Anthony Swarzak, who has struggled since returning from the disabled list almost a month ago, allowed all three inherited runners to score.

Familia entered the night having allowed three earned runs in each of the season’s first three months.

Zack Wheeler, meanwhile, quietly reached a personal milestone at the end of the fifth inning. With two on and two out, Wheeler offered Pittsburgh rookie Austin Meadows a two-strike curveball down and in. Meadows whiffed. Jam escaped. Inning over. With that strikeout, Wheeler upped his season innings total to 86 2/3, one more out than he recorded in all of 2015-17.

Wheeler allowed five hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked one. His ERA is 4.47, the lowest it has been since April and down almost a full point from the start of June (5.40 ERA). Finally healthy, Wheeler is flashing more consistency the productivity the Mets have long thought possible, including averaging 6 1/3 innings in his past eight starts.

“He’s done a great job of really adjusting his mentality to more of an attacker,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “He’s owning his space and being a man on the mound and attacking hitters the way he should with his good stuff.”

In the third, Jose Bautista (double) and Asdrubal Cabrera (single) had two-out, opposite-field RBI hits. Wilmer Flores’ solo shot to left-center in the sixth was his 11th RBI in eight games.

A day after picking up his first major-league win with a scoreless 10th inning, Mets rookie righthander Tim Peterson validated Callaway’s continued trust with two big outs in the eighth. Robert Gsellman, who has struggled of late after working his way from backup starter to high-leverage reliever, allowed a run and two of his three hitters to reach base. Peterson relieved him, retiring his only two batters.