PITTSBURGH — The Mets’ two best relievers combined for an epic implosion Saturday night in the Mets’ 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

Edwin Diaz allowed a walk-off grand slam to light-hitting catcher Jacob Stallings in the bottom of the ninth. Leftfielder Kevin Pillar nearly fell into the stands trying to catch a ball that curled toward the foul pole but stayed just fair.

The Mets led 6-0 in the eighth inning. Seth Lugo let the Pirates get close by allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning in the eighth, a rally capped by Wilmer Difo’s pinch-hit, three-run home run.

The Mets (47-42) have lost four of six games to the Pirates, a home-and-home series bookending the All-Star break. They split a four-game set at Citi Field last weekend and have guaranteed a series loss this weekend by dropping the first two games.

That ruined what had been a successful night for the Mets, especially third baseman J.D. Davis, who had two homers and four RBIs, and righthander Tylor Megill, who tossed six scoreless innings in the best start of his young major-league career.

Davis crushed a two-run shot to centerfield in the fourth inning, giving the Mets their first lead of the series. He jacked another two-run homer — to the opposite field (rightfield) — in the sixth. Both came off Pittsburgh’s Wil Crowe (6.12 ERA).

It was his first start since May 1, having returned from the injured list Friday after a long stay with a sprained left hand, and he resumed his early-season success. In 16 games, he is hitting .413 with a 1.230 OPS.

In addition to that being the longest of Megill’s five starts by innings and pitches (93), it also was the first time he didn’t allow a run.

His ERA is 2.63.

Megill became more important to the Mets this weekend when the team shut down Jacob deGrom, who is dealing with right forearm tightness. For now, the Mets are down to three starters: Megill, plus Taijuan Walker (Sunday’s probable pitcher) and Marcus Stroman. The club has not said who will pitch Monday and Tuesday.