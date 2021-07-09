All signs are pointing to Carlos Carrasco making his Mets debut after the All-Star break. But it won’t be as a fully stretched out starting pitcher.

Manager Luis Rojas said on Friday that Carrasco, the veteran righthander the Mets got from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor deal, might make a minor-league rehab start next week.

If all goes well, Rojas said Carrasco could be activated even before he is ready to throw 100 pitches so the Mets can get at least a few innings out of him, perhaps as an opener.

Carrasco, 34, was slowed by a sore elbow in spring training and then went down with a serious hamstring injury during his rehab.

Rojas said Carrasco is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday.

"That will be another big step and I think we’re looking at him going to a potential rehab assignment next week," Rojas said. "So that's a really good sign. I don't know if we're going to do the one-inning, two-inning [outing] out of the chute when he goes to the rehab assignment, and then we'll see after that what he's going to do. But we were thinking of him, potentially, joining us not being at a full stretch, like not being at the six innings, or five, so he could join us even before that. So let's see how this week goes and then we'll share more what the plan is."

Noah Syndergaard, who is aiming for a Sept. 1 return from Tommy John surgery, is playing catch at 90 feet, Rojas said.

Conforto’s struggles

Michael Conforto went into Friday hitting exactly .200. The hot streak Conforto and the Mets are waiting on has yet to arrive.

"With him, it’s timing," Rojas said. "He's so simple with his approach. He's got one of the sweetest swings in baseball. He has that ... He's just been pulling off . . . Every hitter, [would] you rather be too early than a little bit late? But we think that playing games, seeing pitches . . . we're looking at it to start happening starting tonight."

Roster move

Just hours before the first of seven meetings with the Pirates around the All-Star break, the Mets claimed righthander Geoff Hartlieb off waivers from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Hartlieb, 27, had a 7.71 ERA in four games with the Pirates this season. His career record (all with the Pirates and all in relief) is 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA in 54 games.