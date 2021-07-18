Mets rally from six-run deficit to salvage series finale against Pirates

PITTSBURGH — A brutal weekend for the Mets ended up a positive note with a dramatic 7-6 win against the Pirates.

Michael Conforto’s two-run home run in the ninth inning was the game-winner as they overcame a six-run deficit and avoided what would have been a series sweep by Pittsburgh.

The Mets’ bullpen tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings. Trevor May got the save.

The Mets (48-42) lost four of seven games to the Pirates (36-57) in a pair of series bookending the All-Star break.

The Mets trailed for most of the game because of Taijuan Walker’s ugly start: one-third of an inning, five runs, 35 pitches.

Walker already had allowed three runs and thrown 28 pitches by the time Pittsburgh's No. 8 hitter, Kevin Newman, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Newman managed to roll a slow ground ball up the third-base line. Walker, thinking it was foul and wanting to keep it that way, batted it toward the home dugout. But plate umpire Jeremy Riggs correctly ruled it a fair ball.

Walker was so enraged that he stopped playing and began arguing with Riggs as the Pirates circled the bases. Catcher Tomas Nido stood there, trying to get Walker to re-focus, but he did not go get the ball himself. Third baseman J.D. Davis was stunned — hands-on-his-head shocked — and had enough situational awareness to get out of the baseline so as to not interfere with runners, but he also did not retrieve the ball, which had come to a rest next to the on-deck circle.

Shortstop Jonathan Villar was sprinting toward the action when Walker eventually ran to pick up the ball. By then, three Pittsburgh runners had scored.

Manager Luis Rojas emerged from the dugout in a frenzy. He directed his fury at Riggs, who quickly ejected him, which made Rojas angrier. He was held back at various points by crew chief/second-base umpire Larry Vanover, bench coach Dave Jauss, third-base coach Gary DiSarcina and first-base coach Tony Tarasco.

The play was ruled an RBI single for Newman and an error on Walker.

Walker faced one more batter, opposing pitcher JT Brubaker, and walked him. Jauss brought in Drew Smith.

But then the Pirates stopped scoring. And the Mets started to chip away. Dominic Smith had an RBI single in the third. Travis Blankenhorn hit a three-run shot (his first major-league homer) in the fourth. In the sixth, Smith doubled with Jeff McNeil on base, who came home on a throwing error.