The Mets are going to have to sit with this one.

They lost to the Pirates, 6-5, on Sunday in their final game before the All-Star break, a stunning collapse after five of their first six batters scored made it look like a potential blowout.

Edwin Diaz, asked for a five-out save, got four. But with two down in the bottom of the ninth, John Nogowski’s single tied the game and Wilmer Difo’s single put Pittsburgh ahead. It was just the second blown save (in 21 chances) of the year for Diaz.

At the unofficial halfway point of the season, the first-place Mets are 47-40. They are the only team in the NL East with a winning record.

The Mets took a 5-0 lead in the first inning via Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer and Michael Conforto’s three-run homer. But then the offense started its All-Star break eight innings early.

Pittsburgh righthander Chase De Jong lasted five innings and allowed five runs (none after Conforto’s blast).

The Pirates, meanwhile, chipped away to make it interesting going into the late innings.

Jerad Eickhoff, freshly re-added to the active roster Sunday morning, allowed back-to-back solo homers to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez in the fifth. In the sixth, Jeurys Familia gave up a two-run shot to Castro.

In Castro’s six major-league games, he has three hits — all homers against the Mets over the weekend.

Beginning a bullpen day for the Mets was lefthander Aaron Loup, whose first start came in his 437th major-league appearance spread across 10 seasons. He struck out two and walked none in two scoreless innings.

Loup long had been ready for such a moment. In February, in the context of the Mets potentially sometimes using an opener instead of a traditional starter, Loup said he "absolutely" would be open to that.

"If they need me, I’m more than willing," he said. "Who wouldn’t want to be the guy to start the game and get to sit in the clubhouse and drink a few brews on the back end and watch the rest of it?"

Although the Mets had teased the possibility all week, Jacob deGrom did not pitch on short rest. He instead threw a bullpen session in the morning. Now he will skip the All-Star Game and use the break as a true break, like most of the rest of the Mets.

"He’s just going to take this time off," manager Luis Rojas said. "I don’t blame him. Just relax, have some family time and be ready to pitch for us next weekend."