By many accounts, the Mets will look different the next time they play at Citi Field. One or more players are expected to be gone after Wednesday’s trade deadline, which will occur while the team is in Chicago. So, Sunday afternoon likely was an unwitting goodbye for the 2019 unit as we have known it.

Come to think of it, the Mets already looked different the past week. They finished it by winning four in a row and closing out a three-game sweep of the Pirates, 8-7. If they had played like this all season, they almost surely would not be six games back in the race for the final National League wild card spot and would not be facing a partial or major housecleaning.

The Mets splurged for six runs in the first inning to help Jason Vargas (6-5) to the victory, in what was possibly his final game as a Met. A very shaky ninth by the bullpen, though, turned a five-run margin into a tense finish. Edwin Diaz was able to end it, completing a 5-1 week that made you think, "If only . . . "

As the specter of the trade deadline continues to engulf the Mets — all kinds of teams are said to be in talks with the club, numerous players are rumored to be heading this way — there is comfort in knowing that it will all be over by late Wednesday, one way or another.

That is the positive in the new rules this year, which do not allow waiver deals after July 31 and thus will make August much more settled. “I think it’s good,” Mickey Callaway said before the game, referring to the new system. “It’s good for the players, they know it’s coming. I think it’s good for the teams. Here it is, do it or don’t, then move on and refocus on winning. I think it is a good thing. I like it.”

The case for dealing a top pitcher for a handful of prospects — something the Mets are reportedly considering doing with Noah Syndergaard or to a lesser extent Zack Wheeler — was emboldened on the field Sunday afternoon. All the Mets had to do was look at the mound and see what a yield the Pirates surrendered by making that kind of trade last July 31.

Chris Archer started Sunday for the Pirates, just short of one year after he was dealt by the Rays for Austin Meadows (a near All-Star), Tyler Glasnow (a regular starting pitcher) and Shane Baz (a former first-round draft pick). If the Mets can pull off a transaction like the Rays did, they would be quite happy.

Archer entered with a 3-7 record and 5.40 earned run average, then proceeded to make his year even worse. He faced 11 Mets batters in the first inning and allowed six of them to score. He hit Jeff McNeil on the shin with a pitch then gave up a two-run homer to Michael Conforto. Todd Frazier, J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario each hit a run-scoring single and Aaron Altherr drove home the sixth run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

The latter was in the game as a pinch-hitter for McNeil, who left with what the Mets called a bruised right shin. X-rays were negative.

Most occurrences in the early going were positive for the Mets and starting pitcher Jason Vargas, another candidate to become an ex-Met by midweek. The Pirates did, though, chip away on Jacob Stallings’ home run in the third and a run in the fourth that scored on a throwing error by Conforto. Melky Cabrera made the score 6-3 with a double in the fifth. That combined with the fact that Archer found his stride and lasted through five innings, made it a ballgame.

The Mets made it 8-3 with two unearned runs in the sixth made possible when centerfielder Starling Marte, a two-time Gold Glove winner, botched Conforto’s fly ball. After 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief by Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson, Tyler Bashlor gave the Pirates life by allowing a two-run home run to Bryan Reynolds. Diaz, recovered from a toe injury, came in and gave up a two-run homer to Jose Osuna before closing it.

Archer (3-8) did have one unqualified success. The Pirates starter remained perfect all-time against Robinson Cano. The Mets cleanup batter went 0-for-3 and is hitless in 19 career at-bats against the righthander . . . Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang (0-for-4) struck out three times against Vargas and once against Wilson.

If one of the myriad Met-related trade rumors does come true, the revamped roster would evoke one of the greatest baseball games in Long Island history. On April 16, 2009, Ward Melville High School and pitcher Steven Matz earned a 1-0 decision over Patchogue-Medford and pitcher Marcus Stroman. All 30 major league teams were represented at the game to scout the two pitchers.

They could become teammates, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. A few hours before Matz threw his first big-league complete game, beating the Pirates at Citi Field Saturday night, Rosenthal reported that the Mets are considering a three-way deal that would send Noah Syndergaard to the Padres and Stroman (and at least one prospect) to Queens. Stroman has spoken enthusiastically recently about being willing and capable of pitching in New York, but that was under the assumption that he would be coming to the Yankees.

Both pitchers threw complete games in that high school matchup. Stroman struck out 14, Matz struck out 12.