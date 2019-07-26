TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Pirates

Print

The Mets defeated the Pirates, 6-3, in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso points from the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets' Pete Alonso points from the dugout before an MLB baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Pete Alonso watches the flight of his 34th
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Pete Alonso watches the flight of his 34th home run, a solo shot in Mets' win over the Pirates on July 26, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway takes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets manager Mickey Callaway takes the ball from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos is greeted
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos is greeted by Robinson Cano after his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the dugout before of an MLB baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stretches
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stretches on the field before an MLB baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo and catcher Wilson Ramos celebrate their 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

New York Mets players celebrate their 6-3 win
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets players celebrate their 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees catcher Thurman Munson, right, is congratulated by Jackson-Munson feud ended before catcher's death
New York Yankees' catcher Thurman Munson is shown Forty years later, Munson's death still shocking
Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pitches during the Paxton latest Yanks starter to get rocked in loss to Sox
Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pitches during the Lennon: Cashman's work not done as rotation collapses 
Giants coaches and players reflected on the first Giants' first week of camp comes to a close
New York City FC forward Heber Araujo dos NYCFC wins, Héber sets mark with goal in 5 straight
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search