Mets vs. Pirates

The Mets face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series beginning Friday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Mets' Pete Alonso stands on second base after
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Mets' Pete Alonso stands on second base after driving in a run with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score on an RBI double by J.D. Davis #28 in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets celebrates with Todd Frazier #21 after coming around to score on an RBI double by J.D. Davis #28 in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets hits a RBI double to center field in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wilson Ramos #40 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Wilson Ramos #40 of the New York Mets hits an RBI ground out to third base in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets comes around to score on an RBI double by Pete Alonso #20 in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen talks to reporters during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets works on his bat during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets works on his bat during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

