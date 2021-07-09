Taijuan Walker gets Jacob deGrom's All-Star endorsement

Jacob deGrom can do so many things on a baseball field that it’s easy to forget he’s not all-powerful.

One thing deGrom can’t do is name his own replacement for the National League All-Star team. In announcing earlier this week that he was declining to go to Denver for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, deGrom suggested his spot could rightly go to teammate Taijuan Walker.

"Hopefully, Tai gets in there and takes my place," deGrom said. "He’s 100% deserving to go."

Walker’s body of work going into Friday night’s start against the Pirates at Citi Field certainly backs up deGrom’s opinion. But MLB has its own rules about which player replaces an All-Star who is either injured or decides not to play in the Midsummer Classic.

Walker downplayed the idea of earning his first All-Star Game nod after his last outing, when he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a victory against the Yankees on July 3.

"It would be cool to make it, but my No. 1 goal is to go out there and help the team win," Walker said. "If I make it, awesome. But if I don’t, then I will have four days off to spend with my family and recharge for the second half."

As with deGrom, it might be better for the Mets to save Walker’s bullets for the second half, especially since he only threw 53 1/3 innings over 11 starts in 2020.

Walker’s excellence this season after the Mets signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract on Feb. 20 is one of the brightest spots in a first half filled with them in Flushing.

Walker went into Friday with a 7-3 record and 2.44 ERA in 15 starts. He had already thrown 85 innings.

"He’s a guy that deserves to be in the All-Star Game," manager Luis Rojas said. "He’s been outstanding. He’s been another ace for us."

Friday was Walker’s eighth start at Citi Field this season. He was 4-0 with a 1.52 ERA and the Mets had won the previous seven.

Rojas said one reason for Walker’s effectiveness is his willingness to learn and add to his arsenal.

For example, Rojas said Walker’s slider is "better than it was last year. I saw a lot of video of him from last year when we acquired him and I saw the split change as being his thing, his signature pitch after his two-seam [fastball]. Just watching the slider from where he was last year to where it is this year, it’s a better pitch. Now it’s got more drop, more vertical break. It’s a pitch that was going to work for righties and lefties, so he’s not only relying on that change . . . I mean this is a guy that is always thinking how to get better and I think he stayed open-minded with our pitching coaches’ ideas on how to improve some of his pitches and expand his repertoire. That started in spring training with some of the technology that we have that we'll read, whether it is the release point with the slow motion cameras that we had, and also with the feedback off of the track mats that we were using on all the sides that he was doing in spring training. So I think there's just a lot of work put into it. Of course, he's the guy, he's the one that did it, but our pitching coaches have worked really well with him, as well."

Nimmo back. Brandon Nimmo, who was not in the lineup for Thursday’s rained-out game because of a sore left shoulder, returned to the leadoff spot on Friday.