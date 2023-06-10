SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mark Canha, Kodai Senga guide Mets past Pirates to snap seven-game losing streak

Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga works against the Pittsburgh Pirates...

Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey


PITTSBURGH — The streak is over. 

The Mets beat the Pirates, 5-1, on Saturday for first win since June 1. The seven-game winless drought was their longest since June 2019. 

Mark Canha had the big hit, a two-out, two-run, go-ahead double in the top of the seventh, and added another RBI double in the ninth for good measure. Kodai Senga lasted seven innings, allowing only an unearned run. Francisco Alvarez tacked on a homer in the eighth. And David Robertson and Adam Ottavino handled the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, with relative ease. 

Senga allowed singles to two of his first four batters but no hits after that. He walked four and struck out six. 

His biggest near-mess came in the third, when — with two outs — he walked three batters to load the bases. Connor Joe sent a fly ball to the centerfield wall, but Brandon Nimmo made a leaping catch to save three runs. 

Nimmo made another hit-saving catch later in the game and at the plate went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

