The Mets intend to rethink the way that they use a pitching staff that disintegrated during a 92-loss season, sources told Newsday. It’s a philosophical shift that will shape their decisions as general manager Sandy Alderson begins a critical offseason reboot.

With the exception of Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, Mets starters may be shielded from facing lineups more than twice in a game, mirroring an industry-wide trend, according to a source. The adjustment comes after a season in which team officials watched many of their starters fade badly as they pitched deeper into games.

Fewer innings on a nightly basis from the starters also means a greater emphasis on the bullpen, and sources said the Mets will look to establish a norm of carrying eight relief pitchers, one more than the standard seven.

By extension, positional versatility will also be highly valued as the Mets look to fill holes in the lineup, a source said. An extra reliever means one less roster spot for the bench, which places even more importance on the ability to play multiple positions.

Pitching will be the focus as the Mets begin retooling a team they believe will compete next season, with a strong presence for the bullpen and a sturdy innings-eater for the rotation among the items on the to-do list, according to sources.

Last season, the Mets posted a 5.01 team ERA, second worst in the National League behind only the Reds. Now, the Mets may have to once again deal with innings limits since every starter except for deGrom had their season workload impacted by injury.

Meanwhile, a source said versatility will be a key factor as the Mets sort through their options to fill holes in the field.

For instance, with expectations to contend, team officials remain wary about leaning on Dominic Smith at first base. With the Mets potentially sending Smith to the minors for more seasoning, they intend to seriously explore upgrades.

But rather than targeting those limited to only first base, they want a player capable of being part of a mix to help fill holes elsewhere. The Mets already have some of those players.

Asdrubal Cabrera figures to see much of his action at third base, though he has played second. Wilmer Flores has also bounced around the infield. Meanwhile, reunions with free agents Neil Walker and Jay Bruce could also make sense since both have show a willingness to play other spots apart from their natural positions.

Price will also play a factor. With the Mets expected to come down from an Opening Day payroll of $155 million, they may be left with about $30 million to spend on new players, a modest amount given the scope of the Mets’ needs. It essentially prices them out of top-tier free agents.

Trades may also prove problematic. The farm system has slipped, becoming one of the thinnest in baseball, leaving the Mets with few chips to dangle in potential deals.

The Mets could potentially move controllable pieces from their big league roster. Rival executives say the likes of Juan Lagares, Robert Gsellman, Wilmer Flores, Steven Matz and Brandon Nimmo could bring back help in other areas. But moving those types of players would only eat into the Mets’ depth, which is already an issue.