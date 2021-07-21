CINCINNATI — Carlos Carrasco was OK after an ugly rehabilitation start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

He was removed after 1 2/3 innings — of a hoped-for three — and allowing three runs. There was no issue with the torn right hamstring that has kept him out all season, but his 41 pitches were approaching his limit of 45.

The Mets have not decided whether they will activate him for his next game, which is penciled in for Sunday. His bullpen session Thursday will help determine if he feels ready enough.

"He was on and off with his command, but stuff-wise he was the same," Rojas said. "I know we talked about having him potentially make his next start or outing with us. We’ll see about that."

The Mets need three starting pitchers for Sunday (Toronto) and Monday (Atlanta doubleheader).

Rojas was confident of this, at least: They will indeed have starting pitchers.

The Mets’ remaining in-house options are limited. There always is the possibility they add somebody.

"We ran into situations like this already in the season, and our front office has been very diligent," Rojas said. "They’re going to get somebody and we’re going to have somebody in that starting spot those days that we need."

Stock down

The Mets put Robert Stock on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, suffered Tuesday night and confirmed by an MRI Wednesday morning. He lasted one inning before getting hurt running the bases.

That allowed the Mets to recall infielder Travis Blankenhorn before he otherwise would have been eligible to return. On Monday he was demoted, technically to Triple-A Syracuse, though he remained with the team.

West Islip-raised righthander Nick Tropeano returned to the Mets, with Geoff Hartlieb getting sent down. Also, they claimed righthanded reliever Roel Ramirez off waivers from the Cardinals and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets made 14 transactions during the three-game Cincinnati series.

Extra bases

Noah Syndergaard has played catch — from up to about 105-120 feet — three days in a row. He has not thrown off a mound yet, though. The Mets have him penciled in for an early September return . . . Sean Reid-Foley (right elbow inflammation) is at least weeks away from returning, Rojas said. He is in Port St. Lucie, Florida, along with Robert Gsellman (torn lat), Jordan Yamamoto (sore shoulder) and others.