Mets' flight from Florida to Syracuse delayed 3 hours

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard during a spring training

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets’ charter flight from Sarasota, Florida, to Syracuse was delayed Monday night by about three hours — another travel pain in a week full of them, one day after Noah Syndergaard expressed strong displeasure at having to visit the Mets' new Triple-A city to begin with.

A mechanical issue left the Mets stuck on the tarmac for hours until they finally took off around 9 p.m., according to one member of the traveling party. They are scheduled to work out at Syracuse University's Carrier Dome from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, then fly to Washington, D.C., where they will open the season Thursday.

On Sunday, before the Mets bused three hours across Florida to Sarasota, Syndergaard said, "I don’t know whose idea [going to Syracuse] was, but it’s not a smart one." He added that other Mets felt the same way.

Jeff McNeil said Monday that he sees it both ways.

"As Noah said, it’s kind of tough to head up there," McNeil said. "But it’s good for all the Mets fans up there. It’s going to promote the team as well. We’re going to go up there, we’re going to do the workout and we’ll go to D.C. and be ready."

