The Mets’ initial 60-man player pool looks awfully familiar, and there likely are more names to come.

They put only 45 players on the first version of the roster that will congregate at Citi Field this week as baseball attempts to restart its season. All of those players already were in major-league camp this year. With 15 spots to spare, the Mets left themselves lots of room to add freely as camp and the season progress.

Think of this as similar to the roster for spring training, but in July — “summer camp,” as MLB is branding it. The roster will be whittled down to 30 players for Opening Day.

Tim Tebow, whose Septembers are busy because of his college football broadcasting duties, is not on the roster. Nor did the Mets include any lower-level prospects. Some teams reserved a few spots for prospects who won’t contribute to the major-league team this year but who otherwise might not get a meaningful chance to practice baseball, inhibiting their development.

Among the prospects who did make it and could contribute in 2020: shortstop Andres Gimenez and lefthander David Peterson. Both spent 2019 with Double-A Binghamton.

Four players on the 40-man roster are not in the player pool, at least for now: lefthanders Thomas Szapucki and Stephen Gonsalves and righthanders Franklyn Kilome and Jordan Humphreys.

Teams had to submit their initial player pool to MLB by Sunday afternoon but are allowed to change it as needed. Players will report to camp Wednesday, when they will be tested for COVID-19, and the first formal team workout is set for Friday after the results of that first round of tests come back. Players will be tested every other day all season.

There is one open spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster after they moved Noah Syndergaard, who had Tommy John surgery in March, to the 60-day injured list Saturday. It would have happened previously, but there was a transaction freeze in place until Friday. Syndergaard won’t pitch until at least early 2021.

