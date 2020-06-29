The Mets announced the signings of five players to minor-league contracts Monday: outfielder Melky Cabrera, reliever Hunter Strickland, infielder Gordon Beckham, righthander Erasmo Ramirez and outfielder Ryan Cordell.

All five were added to the Mets’ 60-man player pool, which is up to 50. Players report to Citi Field on Wednesday, with the first team workout set for Friday.

Cabrera, Strickland and Beckham are all new to the organization. Cabrera, a close friend of Mets second baseman Robinson Cano, had been a free agent since the end of last season. Beckham was released by the Padres in March, Strickland by the Nationals in March.

Ramirez and Cordell were technically recently released by the Mets, then re-signed as a procedural move. Both were in major-league camp with the Mets this year.

Cabrera, an All-Star in 2012, hit .280/.313/.399 with seven homers and 43 RBIs in 133 games with the Pirates last year.

Strickland struggled with the Nats and Mariners last year (5.55 ERA) but in six major-league seasons has a 3.16 ERA. He perhaps is known best for giving up monster home runs to Bryce Harper — formerly of the Nationals, now of the Phillies — in the 2014 playoffs and then exacting revenge in May 2017 by hitting him with a pitch, triggering Harper rushing the mound.

Beckham, a top prospect for the White Sox more than a decade ago, slashed .215/.271/.372 in 83 games with the Tigers last year.

Ramirez impressed in camp before MLB shut everything down due to the coronavirus. Across parts of nine seasons in the majors, he has appeared in 193 games (92 starts), posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Cordell also had a strong showing in February and March, particularly with his defense and athleticism. In 116 games with the White Sox the past two seasons, he had a .205/.267/.335 slash line.