Mets power past Twins 6-0 with 3 HRs

Jeff Francoeur and David Wright each hit a two-run homer, and the New York Mets put on an impressive power show at cavernous Citi Field in a 6-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Ike Davis also went deep — very, very deep — and the Mets racked up 14 hits to back Jonathon Niese’s fourth straight win since coming off the disabled list.

New York took two of three in an interleague series between playoff contenders, improving to 3-8 in rubber games this season.

Francoeur finished a triple shy of the cycle, emphatically ending a 3-for-22 slide. Wright and Jesus Feliciano also had three hits as the Mets completed interleague play with a 13-5 mark, their most victories against AL teams in one year.