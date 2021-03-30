Five questions for the Mets

1. Is the defense good enough?

The Mets upgraded at shortstop (Francisco Lindor) and catcher (James McCann) but not in the outfield (Brandon Nimmo in center and Dominic Smith in left) or third base (J.D. Davis). Team defense has been a weakness for most of the past decade, and it might be again.

2. How will the rotation hold up?

Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson have gone multiple years without a full innings load. Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard didn’t pitch at all last season. Even Jacob deGrom dealt with a series of minor physical issues in 2020, and he’ll turn 33 in June. The Mets’ starting pitching depth will be key.

3. Who is the real Pete Alonso?

He had an amazing rookie year, then a weird — but still solid — shortened sophomore season. His true baseline production level is uncertain.

4. Can Edwin Diaz keep his job as closer?

He lost it at points during both of his first two seasons with the Mets, though he was much better overall in 2020. Diaz pitching as his 2018 Seattle self would go a long toward stabilizing a bullpen that needs stabilizing.

5. When will Syndergaard return?

The Mets said all offseason they expect him back from Tommy John surgery in June. If true, that should be a huge boost. Don’t forget: Syndergaard is extremely good when healthy. He has a 3.31 career ERA, including a 2.93 mark before a rough 2019.