TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBaseballMets

Five questions for the Mets

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

1. Is the defense good enough?

The Mets upgraded at shortstop (Francisco Lindor) and catcher (James McCann) but not in the outfield (Brandon Nimmo in center and Dominic Smith in left) or third base (J.D. Davis). Team defense has been a weakness for most of the past decade, and it might be again.

2. How will the rotation hold up?

Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson have gone multiple years without a full innings load. Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard didn’t pitch at all last season. Even Jacob deGrom dealt with a series of minor physical issues in 2020, and he’ll turn 33 in June. The Mets’ starting pitching depth will be key.

3. Who is the real Pete Alonso?

He had an amazing rookie year, then a weird — but still solid — shortened sophomore season. His true baseline production level is uncertain.

4. Can Edwin Diaz keep his job as closer?

He lost it at points during both of his first two seasons with the Mets, though he was much better overall in 2020. Diaz pitching as his 2018 Seattle self would go a long toward stabilizing a bullpen that needs stabilizing.

5. When will Syndergaard return?

The Mets said all offseason they expect him back from Tommy John surgery in June. If true, that should be a huge boost. Don’t forget: Syndergaard is extremely good when healthy. He has a 3.31 career ERA, including a 2.93 mark before a rough 2019.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Wil Myers, Luis Urias and Greg Garcia of How we feel about experimental rules in the minors
Rangers head coach David Quinn at practice on David Quinn's changes pay quick dividends for Rangers
The Rangers' Artemi Panarin celebrates his goal with Rangers rally from two goals down to beat Capitals
Yankees' Gary Sanchez bats against the Philadelphia Phillies Five questions for the Yankees to start 2021
Jasson Dominguez during a Yankees spring training Dominguez, Wells very young but opening Yankees' eyes
Mets Mike Piazza watches his homer in the Mets to bring back black jerseys for select Friday home games
Didn’t find what you were looking for?