Mets' radio moving to WCBS 

The Mets will move their radio home to WCBS (880-AM) starting in 2019 and running through at least 2025.

Entercom, the parent company of WCBS -- as well as WFAN, the Yankees’ radio flagship -- made the long-expected announcement on Monday morning.

The move ends a five-year run on WOR.

It also means Mets personnel again will be able to appear as guests on WFAN.

The Yankees were heard on WCBS through 2013, after which they displaced the Mets on WFAN.

Entercom’s announcement made no mention of the status of the Mets’ current announcing team of Howie Rose and Josh Lewin.