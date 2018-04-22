Mets rained out in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Mets’ series finale Sunday against the Braves was postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up the game May 28 — Memorial Day — as part of a day-night doubleheader.

Manager Mickey Callaway said righthander Zack Wheeler, who was scheduled to start Sunday, will instead pitch Tuesday when the Mets open a series in St. Louis. The other starters will each be pushed back a day — Steven Matz Wednesday, Noah Syndergaard Thursday, Jacob deGrom Friday — with lefthander Jason Vargas slated to make his Mets debut Saturday.

This was the second time Wheeler, an Atlanta-area native, had his start in Atlanta ruined by rain. Last May, he pitched three innings against the Braves before that game was wiped off the record books by a postponement.

Wheeler hasn’t had an official start in Atlanta since 2014.