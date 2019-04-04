A quick turnaround for the Mets became even quicker when their departure from Miami late Wednesday was delayed by random postgame drug tests.

The logistics were a hassle to begin with: a 6 p.m. start Wednesday in South Florida, followed by a plane ride to Queens and a 1 p.m. home opener Thursday. After the drug tests — which are overseen by an independent third party, in accordance with Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association's joint drug agreement — the Mets didn’t leave Marlins Park until about 11 p.m., players said.

The Mets finally arrived at Citi Field around 3 a.m., according to a half-dozen players who expressed frustration with the extra wait. The coaching staff ended up canceling pregame batting practice Thursday due to the short night.

Brandon Nimmo, one of the players’ union representatives for the team, said the Mets took part in three rounds of drug tests during the three-game series against the Marlins. He called the last one in particular “abnormal.”

“We were like, well, that really tops things off,” Nimmo said. “[Mets players were] definitely upset about it. It’s random and you gotta to do what you gotta do. It’s just part of the game. It was unfortunate. It’s bad timing. It made a short night even shorter — especially for the home opener. But it’s part of baseball, you just have to roll with the punches.”

Home teams pick the start times for games. The Marlins didn’t do the Mets any favors by moving the game up by only an hour from a normal first pitch, but the Mets still picked an early afternoon start time for their first home game, as most openers in franchise history have been.

After the Mets finished a sweep of the Marlins, it was time for the drug tests. First baseman Dominic Smith didn’t hear nature’s call.

“After the game, sometimes you have to wait for guys if they just don’t have to pee,” Nimmo said, laughing. “We ended up waiting for Dom until 11 o’clock. We’ve all been there. It’s hard. Us playing the game an hour early didn’t even matter.”

Manager Mickey Callaway downplayed the unusual travel schedule.

“Not too bad,” he said. “I feel rested enough. The good thing is we have the day off [Friday].”

Extra bases

The Mets are honoring longtime Newsday baseball writer Marty Noble, who died last month, with a press box seat dedicated in his honor. There’s a small placard that reads, “In memory, Marty Noble, a writer’s writer, 1948-2019,” and on Thursday there was a bouquet of red roses. Before first pitch, the Mets included Noble in their in-memorium moment of silence along with Mel Stottlemyre and Frank Robinson. ... Robinson Cano moved into David Wright’s old locker — prime real estate, a two-cubbie setup by the main entrance — in the Mets’ clubhouse at Citi Field. ... Brodie Van Wagenen, standing in front of the Mets’ dugout an hour before pregame festivities, was asked by a security guard to show ID.