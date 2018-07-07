As the days tick down toward the trade deadline, there has been talk — so much talk — of trading Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom, and moving expiring contracts of players like Jeurys Familia and Asdrubal Cabrera. But at Steven Matz proved Saturday, there is at least one alluring chip that hasn’t gotten quite as much ink, but could get plenty of interest come July 31.

Matz cobbled together yet another strong performance in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Rays. And, in the grand tradition of good buddy Jacob deGrom, he left the mound with a moral victory and in line for a loss. Matz matched a season-high with 110 pitches over 6 1⁄3 innings, allowing one earned run, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Perhaps most impressive for the lefthander, he skirted trouble and showcased the mental fortitude that at times has been questioned. The Rays were 0-for-13 with men on base against Matz Saturday, meaning that in his last 12 starts opponents are hitting .148 against the Long Island native with players on base. Matz also stranded five runners in scoring position and his ERA dropped from 3.46 to 3.31.

Matz appeared engaged in a battle of wills with the Rays lineup from the very beginning — they loaded the bases in the first and he allowed a leadoff double in the second — but otherwise he kept them at bay, pitching around extra-base hits in the second, third and fourth. The Rays finally struck with a defensive miscue in the fifth, after yet another leadoff double, this time to Matt Duffy. With one out and Duffy on third, Wilson Ramos hit a grounder to a drawn-in Amed Rosario, who would have had a clear shot at the plate had he not bobbled the ball. Instead, he double-clutched and allowed Duffy to score the game’s opening run, though Rosario did recover in time to get the out at first.

The Mets, meanwhile, continued to struggle offensively. After a pick-me-up in the form of a walk-off grand slam Friday, they wasted leadoff doubles in both the first and second against starter Blake Snell, and didn’t get a runner into scoring position after that. They had the leadoff man on in seven of the nine innings, and only got past second base twice.

The Rays, meanwhile, tacked on an insurance run in the eighth, on Carlos Gomez’s bloop RBI single off Robert Gsellman with two on and two out.

The Mets seemed primed to put the tying runs on base in the eighth, if not for a Snell’s rally-killing kick. With Jose Reyes on second, Brandon Nimmo hit a ball back up the middle that likely would have gone for a single had Snell not gotten a leg on it, deflecting the ball to second baseman Daniel Robertson, who got the out at first. Snell’s day was over after that after 7 1⁄3 shutout innings. He allowed six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Diego Castillo came in to get Jose Bautista to pop up and Jose Alvarado got Cabrera to fly out. Ramos tacked on his second RBI of the day in the ninth on a single off Anthony Swarzak and past a skidding Rosario to provide the final margin.