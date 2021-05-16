ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the losses pile up for the Mets, so are the injuries.

In falling Sunday to the Rays, 7-1, the completion of a weekend sweep, the Mets had two more starting position players potentially get hurt: Michael Conforto, who exited due to a tight right hamstring, and Jeff McNeil, who departed because of a tight left hamstring.

Both issues occurred in the first inning.

McNeil, the designated hitter for the second time in three days after dealing with what he called a "cramp" in his hamstring/back earlier in the week, led off with an infield single. In beating out a ground ball to second baseman Brandon Lowe, McNeil sprinted down the line, showing no obvious signs of pain.

Conforto’s problem popped up moments after McNeil’s. In grounding into an inning-ending double play, he pulled up at first base, reaching for the back of his right leg after hitting the bag.

Those developments meant manager Luis Rojas had to put square pegs in round holes — and started to run out of pegs of any shape.

Jake Hager, a 28-year-old rookie who made his major-league debut Saturday, replaced Conforto in rightfield. Mostly an infielder in his decade in the minors, Hager had never played rightfield, though he did make one start in center and one start in left with Triple-A Syracuse this year.

Patrick Mazeika pinch hit for McNeil when his spot came up again in the third inning. In the sixth, he homered for his first hit in the majors.

That left Tomas Nido, and only Tomas Nido, on the Mets’ bench for the rest of the game.

The Mets (18-16) began the day with just three reserves: catchers Nido and Mazeika and utility man Hager. The latter two entered the day with a combined six major-league plate appearances.

How did the Mets end up with that roster construction? They called up Hager on Saturday to help cover for McNeil, whom they didn’t want playing defense. That meant sending down Khalil Lee, their only backup actual outfielder. And they had a mere three bench players because they are carrying 10 relievers because they are using only three starting pitchers, plus Joey Lucchesi, whom they haven’t trusted enough to give him a start the past two turns in the rotation.

Got all that?

Altogether, the Mets are missing four of eight starting position players: Conforto and McNeil, plus Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis, who are on the injured list with finger issues. Backup infielder Luis Guillorme and outfielder Albert Almora Jr. also are hurt. The Mets have two position players on the 40-man roster who aren’t already in the majors: Lee and catcher Deivy Grullon.

On the field, meanwhile, Marcus Stroman lasted six innings, allowing five runs and three homers — matching the long ball total from his previous seven starts. Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe went deep off Stroman, whose ERA rose from 2.01 to 2.72.

Tampa Bay lefthander Josh Fleming allowed one hit — that McNeil single — in five shutout innings.