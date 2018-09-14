BOSTON — For seven innings, as he shut down and shut out the highest-scoring offense in the majors, Noah Syndergaard was mostly stoic, working around three hits, three walks and three steals en route to his longest scoreless start in more than two years — and an 8-0 Mets win against the Red Sox on Friday night

The show of emotion that served as an exception: a fist pump in the bottom of the seventh, a celebration of his successful pickoff of Ian Kinsler off first base.

Controlling the running game has, of course, been a focus for Syndergaard this season, and he hasn’t been very good at it. Kinsler stole second and third — with relative ease — off Syndergaard and catcher Tomas Nido in the third. But this time, after Kinsler’s hard single to center and with Syndergaard around 100 pitches, the righthander threw over to first baseman Jay Bruce, who applied a tag for an out that was so obvious, Syndergaard pumped his fist before first-base umpire Chad Whitson even had time to signal out.

“The more and more he does that type of stuff, doesn’t let them cheat, then the better off he’s going to be,” manager Mickey Callaway said. ““He throws the ball where he wants to when he’s picking to first, and he’s got a pretty quick move. The more and more he can show that, mix his times, mix his holds, he’s going to get better and better at it.”

Said Syndergaard: “Any other tactic I can {employ] to get people out on the basepath or to make them aware it’s not a merry-go-round out there is a great feeling.”

The next batter, Jackie Bradley Jr., scorched a 106.8-mph line drive to shallow rightfield, where second baseman Jeff McNeil laid out for the catch, ending Syndergaard’s outing, his first scoreless one of the year.

Syndergaard has a 3.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP on the year.

“Numbers-wise, I’m pretty decent. Anybody would take those numbers,” Syndergaard said. “But not with the kind of stuff I have. I feel like I should definitely be a lot better.”

The Mets (69-78) parlayed Syndergaard’s outing with four homers to hold the Red Sox’s magic number to clinch the AL East at six.

Taking advantage of the Red Sox bullpen on a night when scheduled starter Hector Velazquez was scratched because of illness, McNeil, Jay Bruce (four RBIs), Amed Rosario and Austin Jackson homered.

McNeil’s was his first long ball since Aug. 6 and his first against a lefthander since arriving in the majors July 24. He has six multi-hit games in 10 starts this month.

“Is there anything that man can’t do right now?” Syndergaard said.



