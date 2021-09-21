BOSTON — Jacob deGrom’s season is not over yet, according to Jacob deGrom.

He expects to pitch before the Mets’ schedule ends — next weekend — "if everything keeps going well," which it has recently, he said Tuesday.

"I feel good," he added.

The brief comments came after a 20-pitch bullpen session, deGrom’s first from the full 60 feet, 6 inches, in two months. He is scheduled for another one of those in the next couple of days. At some point before being activated, he will have to face batters, too.

DeGrom, who last pitched July 7, has been out with a sprained right elbow that he and team president Sandy Alderson have said is healed. The organization sees value in bringing him back, even if just for an end-of-season cameo, because going into the offseason as an active player instead of an injured one is preferred. It also would help them learn more about whether deGrom’s elbow can tolerate major-league action.

Manager Luis Rojas discussed the potential returns of deGrom and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) in the context of the Mets’ postseason chances, which are extremely low.

"It’s important to see the guys healthy and what they could be," he said.

Syndergaard with Syracuse

Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse — the Mets’ only affiliate still playing — on Wednesday. He likely will pitch in two games, Rojas said, before joining the major-league club.

"We want him to go and face some competition and still gradually work his way toward here," Rojas said.

Rotation rejiggering

Taijuan Walker will start Wednesday night on regular rest, with Tylor Megill pushed back to Friday night in Milwaukee on eight days of rest.

Rojas said that was to give Megill "a little bit of a blow." It’ll also help manage his workload. This way, he’ll make two more starts, including Friday, instead of a potential three.

In his rookie season, Megill has thrown 121 innings in the majors and minors, by far the most in his career.

Extra bases

Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) has resumed his rehab assignment with Syracuse. He was absent from games for more than a week while quarantining after leaving Port St. Lucie for the Triple-A team . . . Drew Smith (right shoulder inflammation) also might make it back by season’s end. He is set to appear for Syracuse within a week, according to Rojas.